Miley Cyrus Will Reportedly Get Custody Of All Her Beloved Pets In Liam Hemsworth Divorce

It looks like Miley Cyrus is going to get custody of all her beloved pets.

As fans of the famous pair know, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may not have had any real kids with one another, but the couple are proud parents to a brood of fur babies, which includes seven dogs, two horses, two mini horses, three cats, and a pig. According to TMZ, all of the animals lived at the couple’s home that they shared in California. A source close to the former couple shares that since they want to keep all the animals under one roof, it’s likely that Miley will get custody.

The same insider goes on to share that if the actor really wanted to put up a fight and try to gain custody of their beloved pets, he could. In California, specifically, there is a law that allows judges to determine which pet parent would be the better fit and the judge can even award joint custody if that’s what they see fit. But the problem for Liam is that if he did decide to go that route, he wouldn’t have much to stand on since Miley is the one who gave the animals a home in the first place, and she’s the one who went through the adoption process to get them.

The insider spills that Liam won’t go as far as taking things to court but did note that he is the one who saved the animals from the devastating California wildfires that burned down the couple’s home last year. Interestingly enough, Miley and Liam may still have some sort of agreement on how to parent the pets because the initial statement given by their rep stated that the two would serve as co-parents.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus shared. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Since the couple called it quits, Cyrus seems to have moved on pretty quickly with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. The Inquisitr previously shared that Miley took to Twitter to deny allegations that she cheated on Liam with Kaitlynn. She also reportedly said she still loves Liam and “always will” despite the fact that their marriage didn’t work out.