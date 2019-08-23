David Koch’s Net Worth Estimated At $42.4 Billion

David H. Koch attends The School Of American Ballet's 2017 Winter Ball at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on March 6, 2017 in New York City.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Upon his death at the age of 79, as reported by the Inquisitr, the life of David Koch ended with a financial valuation that is unimaginable to the common man and places him amongst the richest people in all of the world. His total net worth of $42.4 billion, according to Forbes, leaves a legacy of an incredibly successful businessman as well as a political donor who wielded incredible influence in Washington D.C. and across the globe.

The key to Koch’s immense wealth was his role in the family business, Koch Industries, the second-largest privately held firm in the United States, according to Forbes. It is reported the company has an annual revenue of $110 billion and is involved in multiple diverse endeavors including refining crude oil and producing fertilizer as well as making Dixie cups and Quilted Northern toilet paper.

