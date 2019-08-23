David Koch’s Net Worth Estimated At $42.4 Billion

Upon his death at the age of 79, as reported by the Inquisitr, the life of David Koch ended with a financial valuation that is unimaginable to the common man and places him amongst the richest people in all of the world. His total net worth of $42.4 billion, according to Forbes, leaves a legacy of an incredibly successful businessman as well as a political donor who wielded incredible influence in Washington D.C. and across the globe.

The key to Koch’s immense wealth was his role in the family business, Koch Industries, the second-largest privately held firm in the United States, according to Forbes. It is reported the company has an annual revenue of $110 billion and is involved in multiple diverse endeavors including refining crude oil and producing fertilizer as well as making Dixie cups and Quilted Northern toilet paper.

BREAKING: Billionaire David Koch is dead at 79. The Republican mega donor, along with his brother Charles, spent heavily to shape U.S. politics over decades. pic.twitter.com/gTURGe5pIW — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) August 23, 2019