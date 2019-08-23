John Travolta Speaks Out About Olivia Newton-John’s Cancer Battle

Olivia's 'Grease' co-star is speaking out after confirmation she's battling cancer, now stage four, for the third time.

John Travolta is speaking out about former Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John amid her battle with stage four cancer. The star spoke out about his longtime friend’s health in a new interview where he shared some very sweet words about the actress who he starred alongside in the 1978 cult classic, as she’s been facing cancer for the past few years.

John was asked about Olivia and her health by Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new movie The Fanatic this week, and he responded by letting the world know just how proud he is of her as she takes on the disease for the third time.

“She looks incredible,” Travolta responded. “She doesn’t look any different than [she did] years ago, and I’m very proud of her.”

The 65-year-old actor then added during the red carpet interview, “I’m very happy about Olivia.”

Travolta and Newton-John have remained friends since they appeared as the iconic Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson in the movie musical, while they also starred alongside one another in the 1983 movie Two of a Kind.

His comments about his friend and co-star come shortly after Olivia spoke openly about her cancer battle in a very candid interview with 60 Minutes Australia where she told the series about her plans to enjoy life.

In the interview, the 70-year-old star sadly confirmed that her cancer had returned for the third time and was more aggressive than ever at stage four, but added that she still wasn’t going to let it slow her down.

“I’m so lucky that I’ve been through this three times and I’m still here,” Olivia said, per Entertainment Tonight.

“We know we’re gonna die at some point, and we don’t know when it is. When you’re given a cancer diagnosis or a scary honest diagnosis, you’re suddenly given a possibility of a time limit,” she then continued. “So every day is a gift.”

Loading...

As for her enduring relationship with John that’s stretched four decades, both John and Newton-John opened up about their close bond for People magazine’s special celebration to commemorate the movie’s 40th anniversary last year.

Travolta spoke to the outlet about what he described as their “meteoric success” with the franchise and added that the twosome “share a bond” because of everything they’ve been through together and still text all the time to share updates on their lives.

Olivia then shared of their friendship, “We did something life-changing, making that film.”