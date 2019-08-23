Larsa Pippen Flashes Bra In See-Through Shirt, Gets Slammed By Fans

Larsa Pippen’s fans love her smoking hot social media photos, and they were given yet another one this week when the former reality TV star donned a racy outfit for Instagram.

In the sexy snapshot, Larsa stood on a set of concrete steps. She had her long, sandy blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves, which fell around her shoulders.

Pippen also donned a complete glam look by sporting darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks and a nude color on her lips.

Pippen wore a pair of tiny leather shorts, which put her long, lean legs and curvy hips on full display. She also sported a black, sheer top. The see-through, long-sleeved shirt got the pulses of her fans racing as she flashed her sexy black bra underneath.

The top flaunted Larsa’s ample cleavage, tiny waist and toned arms, as well as her bare feet as she went without shoes in the racy photo.

In the caption, Pippen joked about not having anything on her feet, asking what happened to her shoes, and some of her less adoring fans had a lot to say about the issue, bringing up the recent rumors that she’s been hooking up with Kendall Jenner’s former boyfriend Ben Simmons.

“How was Ben?” one fan asked in the comment section.

“Ben Simmons has them,” another stated.

“How’s Ben Simmons?” a third social media user quipped.

“Maybe she forget them at Ben’s place,” wrote another.

However, fans also left comments about the rumors that Larsa Pippen may also be seeing rapper Future.

“Under @Future Bed,” one of Pippen’s followers stated.

“You left them with @Future,” yet another wrote.

TMZ reported earlier this week that Larsa had been spotted with Ben at a nightclub and that they looked coupled-up, even allegedly leaving within minutes of one another.

However, Pippen took to Instagram after the rumors about she and Simmons surfaced and slammed the gossip as untrue.

“I never even saw him, let alone left with him. He dated my bff’s sister and I would never,” she wrote.

As many fans know, Larsa is best friends with both Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and after seeing how Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, was cut off from the family after her hookup with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, it seems that Pippen wants no part in that kind of drama.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with Larsa Pippen by following her on her social media accounts.