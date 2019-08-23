Hoda Kotb Shares Heartwarming Photo Of 4-Month-Old Daughter & Her Mom

Hoda shared the sweetest snap of her baby girl and her mom with fans.

Hoda Kotb shared the most adorable photo of her baby girl to social media as she enjoyed some quality time with her grandma. The seriously sweet snap uploaded this week showed the popular Today anchor with little Hope Catherine – who Hoda and boyfriend Joel Schiffman adopted back in April – on her lap while she played with the star’s mom, Sameha Kotb.

As The Daily Mail reported, ahead of her much-anticipated return to the NBC morning show after taking several months off as part of her maternity leave, she held on tight to her baby girl while Sameha leaned in toward her.

The 55-year-old mom of two rocked a pair of Daisy Duke-style denim shorts and a gray tank top in the sweet family photo while the trio all shared some seriously big smiles.

Hoda posted the upload for her 1.4 million followers with a simple red heart emoji in the caption, while fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“The women in your family seriously have THE best smiles! Including you!” one person told Kotb on the social media site after seeing the sweet snap.

Another person commented by writing, “Your kids are blessed to grow up with so many smiles looking at them.”

“All the feels,” a third person wrote. “The best ever.”

Though Kotb is yet to give her fans a glimpse at little Hope’s face, she has been sharing several photos from her family fun during her maternity leave from the morning show on Instagram over the past few months.

As The Inquisitr reported just earlier this week, one of her most recent uploads showed her hitting the beach with her boyfriend, Hope, and 2-year-old Haley Joy, who she adopted in 2017.

The sweet upload had fans’ hearts melting the world over as the group shared some big smiles while hitting the sand.

But for those missing seeing the star every morning on Today, Hoda recently made the announcement that her maternity leave would soon be coming to an end as she’ll be heading back to work in the coming weeks.

As The Inquisitr also shared this week, Kotb will officially be returning to Savannah Guthrie’s side as morning news anchor on September 3.

Speaking about her time away, the star admitted that she’d had the best summer ever spending time with her two baby girls but was also excited to get back to work.

“I’m not going to lie, this probably has been the best summer of my entire life with these two kids (Hope and daughter Haley Joy), I’ve loved every second of it,” she said. “But you know what else I’m going to love? Coming back to you guys.”