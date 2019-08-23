Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade, Stuns In New Selfie

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is heating up Instagram yet again with her latest post, and her fans absolutely love it.

On Thursday night, Hailie Jade shared a brand-new snapshot of herself looking glam, healthy, and happy as she gave a sultry pose for the camera.

Hailie is pictured sitting in her car, which boasts tan leather interior. The social media sensation had her long, light brown hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head and styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulder.

The former Michigan State University student runs her fingers through the ponytail and tilts her head to the side for the photo while showing off her modeling skills.

Hailie donned a full face of makeup for the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eyeshadow. She also added a bronzed glow, light pink lip color, and pink blush on her cheeks to complete her gorgeous glam look.

Eminem’s daughter sported a sleeveless olive green collared top, which showcased her toned arms and shoulders. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold dangling earrings and a matching gold watch on her wrist.

In the caption of the photo, Hailie warned her followers not to snap photos of themselves while behind the wheel of a car.

Of course, Eminem’s fans came out in full force in the comment section of Hailie Jade Mathers’ most recent photo. Many of them quoted or referenced the rapper’s lyrics in their statements.

“You dare me to drive?” one fan asked, quoting Eminem’s “My Name Is…”

“As long as she didn’t drink a fifth of vodka then it [sic] fine,” another stated using lyrics from the same song.

“You seem like your [sic] nervous but on the surface you look calm and ready,” another joked, referencing the singer’s hit “Lose Yourself,” from the movie 8 Mile.

Loading...

“Hailie Jade I love that name,” another commented quoting the lyrics of “Superman.”

It seems that Hailie can’t escape her famous father or his iconic lyrics. However, she has tried to get out from under his shadow.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailie doesn’t use her dad’s last name on social media in order to try and gain followers on her own.

However, that doesn’t mean that the father and daughter duo don’t have a great relationship. Hailie said recently that she’s “very close” with the rapper.

Fans can see more of Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, by following her on social media.