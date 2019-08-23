Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chaos Erupts When Kristen Is Unmasked

Days of Our Lives fans are going to have a Friday to remember. It seems that all of the drama will go down at one location, and many Salem citizens will be involved.

According to Celebrating The Soaps, Days of Our Lives will leave fans with something to talk about all weekend long after Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is finally unmasked.

As many fans already know, Kristen has been masquerading as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) for months. Kristen’s been living as Nicole in Salem and right under the noses of all of her enemies. However, the cat is out of the bag now as John Black (Drake Hogestyn) figured out the shocking secret and ripped Kristen’s mask and wig off in front of everyone at his and Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) anniversary celebration.

Everyone will be shocked to see that Nicole isn’t who they thought she was, and chaos will erupt throughout the party. However, there will be two individuals who will take the news very hard — Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Brady has been in a romantic relationship with Kristen for a couple of weeks now as he believed her to be Nicole. When he sees her unmasked he is going to be in a state of shock. Of course, he’ll also have a ton of questions about her motives for disguising herself as his former love.

Days of Our Lives fans will also watch as Eric will be beside himself when Kristen is unmasked. Eric will be furious, and he’ll also want to know if the real Nicole is still alive and out there somewhere, or if she’s really been dead this entire time.

Questions about Nicole’s daughter, Holly Jonas, will also likely arise. Will someone figure out that Kristen faked little Holly’s death, and if so can Eric, Brady, Sarah and Maggie get the little girl back safely?

In addition, during all of the madness Kristen will try to explain and place blame on those she hates. She’ll also pull out a gun to defend herself and aim at her favorite target — Marlena.

Loading...

In the latest #DAYS, John makes plans to surprise Marlena — not knowing she has the exact same idea!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/OzNYNMLTdD — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 13, 2019

Kristen has tried to kill Marlena multiple times in the past, most recently at her wedding to John last year. The gunshot wounds that Marlena received back then very nearly took her life and caused a rift within her family about her medical care.

Fans can tune in to see all of the drama go down on Days of Our Lives, which airs weekdays on NBC.