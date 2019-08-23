Taylor Swift Hints At Wanting To Marry Boyfriend Joe Alwyn In New ‘Lover’ Album

Taylor Swift’s new album, Lover, is a clear departure from her previous one, and it features plenty of love songs inspired by her current beau, Joe Alwyn.

And it seems like the singer, who was once known for having lots of boyfriends and only writing break-up tunes, is ready to settle down with her British boyfriend. In fact, she makes her wish to spend the rest of her life with Joe extremely clear in the song “Paper Rings.” According to Hollywood Life, Taylor belts out the lyrics, “I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings” in the chorus, leaving very little to the imagination in regards to the direction she hopes her relationship takes in the future.

The 29-year-old does not hide the fact that she is madly in love throughout the entire album, with the title track, “Lover,” also being about the common life they created until now, and how she promises to be his forever. “With every guitar string scar on my hand, I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover,” she sings, adding, “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue, all’s well that ends well to end up with you, swear to be over dramatic and true to my lover.”

The music video also hints at the duo’s future, even though it’s not actually Joe who’s featured in it. In the clip, Taylor builds her own little world with her “lover,” where they dance, sing, watch movies and play guitar together. In the end of the romantic video, things fast forward to the point where the couple’s “daughter” can be seen opening a Christmas gift in their family home. (Her beau is played by dancer Christian Owens, who is also featured in Normani’s wildly popular “Motivation” music video.)

In another song, titled “London Boy,” the Grammy-winner explains how she enjoys her life with the actor in London, as she feels more at home than in other places she is often based — including Nashville, New York City and Los Angeles. She proclaims her love for her boyfriend and the home they share in the U.K. by crooning, “They say home is where the heart is, but that’s not where I live. You know I love my London boy.”

Taylor’s album Lover proceeds her previous record, Reputation, which explored a much darker side of the pop star’s life — from excessive media coverage, to broken relationships and her feud with fellow celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Katy Perry.