‘iPhone 11 Pro’ Could Reportedly Feature ‘Shatter Resistance’ Technology

Apple’s 2019 iPhones are generally expected to be very similar in appearance to their predecessors from last year, with few features of note that could convince consumers to upgrade to the newer device. However, recent rumors have suggested that the so-called “iPhone 11” could come with more selling points than expected. According to a new report, these may include a design that could make the high-end “iPhone 11 Pro” more durable than last year’s models.

On Thursday, Bloomberg cited unnamed “people familiar with the situation” in a detailed report that recapped previous iPhone 11 rumors and added some new information on the upcoming handsets. Aside from the widely expected third rear camera sensor serving as the “main feature” of Apple’s “Pro” iPhones – the likely successors to 2018’s iPhone XS and XS Max – the outlet also pointed out that these high-end variants will be very similar in appearance to the XS and XS Max, except for a few new touches.

“[A]t least some colors on the back will have a matte finish versus the existing glossy look,” Bloomberg wrote. “The new models should hold up better when they’re dropped due to new shatter-resistance technology.”

Additionally, the Bloomberg report noted that Apple has supposedly improved the water resistance for the iPhone 11, which would allow the upcoming devices to stay underwater for longer than the 30 minutes recommended for the 2018 iPhone models. The publication also teased “significantly upgraded” video recording features, which could make Apple’s more expensive iPhones capable of shooting videos close in quality to those taken on professional cameras.

Loading...

As recapped by CNET, the iPhone 11 is expected to be unveiled sometime early next month, with Tuesday, September 10 being the most likely announcement date. Rumors have suggested that Apple will be launching two iPhone 11 Pro models to serve as follow-ups to the iPhone XS and XS Max and a more affordable variant to succeed the iPhone XR. Earlier reports detailed a number of expected specifications and features for these devices, including faster processors, the all-new iOS 13 operating system, new color options and the aforementioned camera upgrades.

If Apple decides to use “Pro” branding for the two higher-end iPhone 11 variants, this would also mark the first time the Cupertino, California tech giant will use such a designation for its smartphones. According to Trusted Reviews, the “Pro” naming convention has been a staple of other Apple products through the years, including the iPad and MacBook, as a means of separating high-end variants from their more affordable counterparts.