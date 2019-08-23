Orlando Bloom Reveals Why He & Katy Perry Won’t Get Divorced Again

Orlando's revealing how his and Katy's past divorces are influencing their relationship.

Orlando Bloom is opening up about why he and fiancée Katy Perry won’t be getting divorced after they tie the knot. The actor spoke candidly about his relationship with the pop superstar – who he popped the question to back in February on Valentine’s Day – in a new interview with Sunday Today set to air this week, where he admitted that they have no plans to ever go their separate ways again.

“The cool thing about what we’re doing — we’re learning to do the small together,” Orlando told host Willie Geist of why his and Katy’s relationship is so strong right now as they prepare to head down the aisle together, per Entertainment Tonight.

He then suggested that the twosome’s past experience with divorces is one of the big things helping them to keep their relationship so sturdy. Perry was married to British comedian and actor Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, while Bloom was wed to Victoria’s Secret Angel and model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. They share one son together, 8-year-old Flynn.

“We’re both fully aware that it’s a mountain to climb and that that mountain won’t stop, in terms of a relationship, because I think that’s what it is, and I love to evolve and fortunately, she does too,” Bloom then added in the interview.

Making it clear that neither he nor Perry have any plans to ever get divorced again, he continued, “It’s important to me that we are aligned. I’ve been married and divorced and I don’t want to do it again, and I want to make sure that, like, you know what I mean?”

“We’re both fully aware of that,” he said, referring to their past marriages breaking down, before adding of why he doesn’t see his marriage to Katy ending in divorce, “But she’s remarkable and so I’m always so impressed with that and I’m encouraged.”

Orlando and Katy caused quite a media storm when they first started dating back in January 2016, but they then broke up in February 2017 after just over a year of dating. However, the two then reconciled later that year, rekindling their romance in August 2017 before the popular Lord of the Rings actor popped the big question over a year and a half later on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Though the couple haven’t yet officially revealed the date of their impending wedding, Entertainment Tonight is reporting that the twosome have allegedly already started planning for their big day and may be tying the knot as early as this fall with a ceremony set to be attended by their close friends and family.

However, the site also claimed that the wedding won’t necessarily be a traditional affair from Perry and Bloom, who recently showed off their love while walking the red carpet together for the premiere of Amazon Prime’s upcoming Carnival Row.

“They are both on the same page about making their wedding a little different,” a source recently told the outlet.