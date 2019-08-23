Kendall Jenner Wears Skimpy Bra Underneath Semi-Sheer White Top While Out In L.A.

Kendall Jenner once again proved why she is one of the most coveted models in the industry when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked casually stylish when she went to get a delicious-looking pink beverage with some of her friends this week. Kendall rocked a semi-sheer white top that allowed for a sneak peek at the skimpy bra she wore underneath, but she seemed absolutely unbothered by the detail. She also looked like she had legs for days in a pair of light-wash black jeans, which made her seem even taller than she already is, as per The Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old completed the look with a chic unbuttoned snakeskin-patterned shirt, as well as a pair of comfortable white sneakers. She wore her long raven locks down with a center part and appeared to be wearing very minimal makeup aside from some dark mascara and a bit of blush. Kendall seemed to be in very high spirits as she sipped on her drink and smiled while walking alongside her friends. Also pictured with her was her longtime pal Fai Khadra, who has been in the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle for years.

In fact, Fai also joined Kendall and older sister Kourtney Kardashian in their recent trip to Idaho, where they spent some time at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club. Both Kendall and Kourt shared some pictures and clips from their family vacation to the scenic area, where they witnessed jaw-dropping sunsets and engaged in lots of activities. Kourtney also brought along her kids: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

On Sunday, the Victoria’s Secret model posted a series of stunning photos, which showed her posing with the beautiful sunset in the background while surrounded by nature. She wore some comfortable bike shorts and a large sweater, as well as white sneakers and matching white socks.

Kendall also posted an adorable video of her cuddling up to her nephew, 4-year-old Reign, who had his blonde locks up in a bun. His aunt carried him in her arms and the two seemed to be having a ton of fun together. She received plenty of positive comments on her Instagram, especially from her family and friends.

“Beautiful Kenny!!!” her big sister Khloe wrote.

Bestie Hailey Baldwin said, “All American sweetheart” and “A wholesome girl.”

Sister Kourt mentioned this was her “favorite place.”

Kendall’s good friend, rapper Tyler, The Creator, marveled at the beauty of the landscape.