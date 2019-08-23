Lizzo: “I Want My Lips To Look Like I’m Ready To Suck A D**k”

Lizzo is one of music’s biggest names right now and has bagged herself a beauty contract Urban Decay, per Refinery 29.

The “Good As Hell” hitmaker spoke to Refinery 29 on the day of the brand’s Stay Naked Foundation launch and opened up about how it feels for people to see photos of herself in shop windows everywhere.

“When people send me photos of the storefront and the pictures in the stores, that is impactful to me,” she explained.

“I’m like, wow, somebody is walking into the store to get some makeup and hopefully a girl is seeing a face that looks like hers and it’s inspiring and aspiring for her. Representation is the most important thing I can do as an artist.”

When opening about her views on sexuality, the “Boys” songstress revealed the beauty of it is that it can change every day.

“It’s about not being afraid of who you are and also being aware that who you are can change,” Lizzo claimed.

Lizzo expressed that she loves to change up her makeup look every day and that her makeup artist will create fantasy on what she has decided that day. Her approach to makeup is very inspired by sex.

“I want my lips to always look like I’m ready to suck a dick.”

To date, Lizzo has released three studio albums — Lizzobangers, Big Grrrl Small World, and Cuz I Love You.

Her latest album, Cuz I Love You, has helped her become one of the biggest names in 2019. So far, the record has peaked at No. 6 in the U.S., No. 8 in Canada, and No. 38 in Australia. The deluxe edition consists of 14 tracks and collaborations with Missy Elliott and Gucci Mane.

Her biggest single, “Truth Hurts,” is climbing the U.S. charts, and has peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 100 singles chart, and No. 2 on the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

On Spotify, she currently has over 22.1 million monthly listeners, making her the 84th most played act in the world.

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, she is nominated for four awards — Best New Artist, Push Artist of the Year, Best Power Anthem for “Tempo” featuring Missy Elliott, and Song of the Summer for “Truth Hurts.”

Aside from music, Lizzo also acts. She played the voice role of Lydia in UglyDolls earlier this year and is set to star in Hustlers, playing the character Liz.

To keep up with Lizzo, follow her Instagram account to keep up to date.