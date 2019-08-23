‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Dangerous Curves In Black Lace

Anastasiya Kvitko excited her fans with her latest Instagram post in which she wore a lace ensemble, which left little to the imagination.

In the double post, Kvitko wore a black-lace teddy with a matching pair of pants, which hugged every inch of her body. In the first photo, the model stood against a plain white wall. The black lace she wore featured a floral pattern, which included a bit of sparkle, putting Kvitko’s world-famous figure on display. The thin straps and an extremely low neckline of the teddy seemed to hardly contain the model’s voluptuous chest. The teddy’s high-cut legs showed a bit of Kvitko’s skin just above the pant waistline. Kvitko’s makeup was flawless, featuring a dark brow, bronzed eye shadow and pink tones on her cheeks and lips. She wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail. Kvitko looked off to the side as she stood in front of the camera. The brunette bombshell wore just a couple of accessories — a watch and a bracelet.

The second snap was a short video in which Kvitko closed in on her face and chest. She pouted for the camera as she swung her hair around. Viewers could see her pretty face as well as her cleavage in the clip.

The post was a big hit with the beauty’s fans.

One admirer told Kvitko that the outfit was gorgeous, and that it revealed how fantastic she was. Another told her the look was spectacular.

“You’re so perfect princess, sometimes I think you’re just a mirage,” one fan wrote.

Kvitko’s figure is so well-known she has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian.” Sputnik news agency reported that the stunner was born in Kaliningrad but moved to the United States to pursue a modeling career.

In an interview with the outlet, Kvitko said that her curves were natural and the result of spending time in the gym.

Loading...

The beauty also said that she didn’t see anything wrong with plastic surgery, if that was what it took to make a person happier. She added that she had no plans for surgery herself because she thought her figure was perfect the way it was. When asked if her figure gave her any health problems, she said it did not, adding that she exercised to strengthen her muscles to prevent any problems that may occur.

The beauty has amassed a whopping 10.2 million followers on Instagram, and she seems to know exactly what they like to see.

Fans wanting to keep up with Kvitko can follow her Instagram account.