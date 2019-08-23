Jessa Duggar Fans Swoon Over New Photo Of Infant Daughter Ivy Jane

Counting On star Jessa Duggar’s return to social media on August 20 after a one-month break was heralded by some new photos of her three children. However, it was her latest Instagram upload of her daughter, Ivy Jane, that fans are swooning over.

The stunning infant, who bears a striking resemblance to her older brother Spurgeon at the same age (Ivy also has another brother Henry), wore an adorable blue-and-white dress in the photo.

Jessa honored her daughter for her upcoming third month birthday and remarked how time has just flown by since her birth on May 26. She said in the caption that Ivy has a sweet personality and asked for time to slow down, likely so she could continue to enjoy these early first months of life with her first daughter for a longer period of time.

Fans swooned over the photo, noting how happy and healthy Ivy appeared. Meanwhile, others commented over the little girl’s weight when Jessa revealed that the baby girl was 16 pounds at 3-months-old. At birth, the infant weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measured in at 20.5 inches long.

“Omg, my almost one-year-old is 18lbs. How is Ivy 16lbs?!?” said one Instagram user.

Other fans didn’t seem to be troubled by the number, stating that Ivy looked healthy and happy in the photo.

“She [Ivy] looks like a cross between Spurgie and Felicity! So cute!!! Love her fluffy lil rolls!” Felicity is Ivy’s cousin, the first daughter of Jessa’s sister Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo,” another Instagram follower of the family quipped.

Other fans couldn’t believe how much Ivy looked like Jessa as an infant in the photo.

“Omg she is beautiful! Your twin!”

Ivy was born at the couple’s Arkansas home. Shortly after welcoming her to the world, Jessa spoke to People Magazine where she commented Ivy “feels so tiny compared to her siblings!”

Sons Spurgeon and Henry were born at 9 and 8 pounds, respectively.

The couple released a statement upon their daughter’s birth.

“We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”‘

Jessa and Ben Seewald courted for almost one year, the longest of all the married Duggar siblings, before marrying in November 2014 in front of more than 1,000 family, friends, and parishioners at the First Baptist Church in Arkansas. Almost one year later, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Spurgeon Elliot, in November 2015. One and a half years later, Jessa delivered her second son, Henry Wilberforce, in February 2017.

Counting On airs on TLC.