Kate Moss Shows Serious Skin In A Strapless Bikini At The Beach

Kate's flashing her bikini body in St. Tropez.

Kate Moss was showing off her world-famous toned supermodel body in a strapless bikini this week. Defying her age once again, the stunning British model flashed the flesh as she hit the beach during a recent vacation to the south of France, proving that she’s just as fit and flawless as ever at 45-years-old.

In new photos published by The Daily Mail this week, Kate could be seen making her way along the sand in the tropical location as she showed off all her hard work in the gym.

Moss sported a black strapless bikini as she enjoyed the French sunshine at the coast with her boyfriend, Count Nikolai Von Bismarck. The fun two-piece look was made up of a dark bandeau-style top with a plunging V across the chest to show a little more skin and a pair of matching skimpy bottoms with ties across both hips.

The mom of one put her long blonde hair up into a bun on the top of her head as she walked along the sand, while also rocking a pair of black cat-eye shades and a necklace around her neck. As well as strolling along the beach, Kate was also photographed wading into the water where she let her long blonde hair flow down as she got a little wet in the blue ocean.

Moss – who appeared to be going makeup-free in the new beach snaps – has been photographed soaking up the sun in some idyllic European locations multiple times already this month.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the gorgeous model was previously snapped off the coast of Portofino, Italy, in a different black strapless bikini as she spent some time on a yacht with friend and actress Sadie Frost.

Prior to that, she was in St Tropez once again. The Inquisitr also shared photos this month of Moss rocking a gray bikini while on a luxury yacht in France.

But while she’s appeared to have no trouble stripping down to her swimwear recently, the star has previously admitted that she actually hasn’t always been so confident with her body despite being one of the world’s most famous supermodels today.

“I think I was just really young and thin. My daughter’s tiny and my mum used to said to me, ‘I was as skinny as you at your age’. And I was like, ‘Yeah right, mother’. That’s what my daughter says to me now,” she said in an interview series with SHOWstudio, per Express.

Kate then added of her past insecurities, “It was funny but at the same time I was really embarrassed about my body – I was very self-conscious.”