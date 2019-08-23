Emily Ratajkowski Wows Fans With Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie

Emily Ratajkowski put on a very fresh-faced display in her latest social media pic. On Thursday night, the brunette babe updated her Instagram profile with a gorgeous selfie that reminded fans why she’s a supermodel.

The new photo showed Emily sporting a stunning makeup-free look that let her natural beauty shine through. Closely-cropped to her gorgeous face, the snapshot left fans gasping in awe at the sight of Emily’s flawless skin, mesmerizing chestnut-brown eyes, and voluptuous, famously plump lips. Her beautiful, thick eyebrows also lured the gaze, calling attention to her delicate, naturally curled eyelashes. A handful of adorable freckles drew the eye toward Emily’s perfect nose, emphasizing her splendid tan.

“Such a natural beauty,” one fan wrote under Emily’s captivating selfie, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Literal angel,” quipped another, ending their post with a baby-angel emoji.

Emily looked nothing short of spectacular in the makeup-free selfie. Channeling her inner seductress, the 28-year-old hottie struck a sultry pose for the camera, lifting one hand to her mouth as she parted her lips in a provocative way. A perfectly manicured finger rested on her luscious bottom lip, further accentuating its rich fullness.

While undoubtedly seductive, Emily also showed her playful side in the new pic. The ravishing Sports Illustrated:Swimsuit Edition model coquettishly sprinkled a few grains of sand on her nose, making for a flirty, kittenish pose that sent beach-babe vibes all over Instagram.

Her flirtatious gesture didn’t go unnoticed by her legions of fans, who rushed to the comments section to throw praise for Emily’s bewildering look.

“awh! sandy nose!” was one reply.

“Those sand freckles are next level,” penned another Instagram user.

Although Emily’s selfie was a glam-free one, her fresh-faced look was not without its fair share of glitz. The dark-haired beauty accessorized with a pair of small gold hoop earrings and proudly displayed her fabulous engagement ring, a two-stone stunner featuring a pear-shaped and a princess-cut diamond, nestled side by side on a simple gold band.

According to Diamond Designs, Emily’s husband, independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, presented her with the show-stopping ring last summer, five months after her proposed with a paper clip ring.

The two were married on February 23, 2018, at the New York City Hall. At the time, Emily shocked fans with the surprise announcement by taking to Instagram to post a video of herself showing off her wedding band.

While her breathtaking engagement ring certainly held the spotlight, Emily’s natural look was equally dazzling. The gorgeous Sports Illustrated swimsuit model pulled back her long tresses in a casual updo, leaving two tendril to frame her beautiful face. A delicate gold chain sparkled around her neck, completing the host of eye-catching accessories.

Needless to say, her massive following was absolutely entranced with Emily’s makeup-free look. Her selfie garnered a little shy of 815,000 likes. In addition, nearly 2,500 people stopped by the comments section to compliment the supermodel on her incredible beauty.

One of her fans referred to Emily as “My goddess,” in a message that ended with a heart emoji. Another dubbed the stunning Vogue model her “WOMAN CRUSH,” in a post written in all-caps for emphasis.

“You’re super beautiful,” noted a third post, followed by a heart emoji.

“Gorgeous would be an understatement,” remarked a fourth person, also ending their message with a heart emoji.

Fans who want to see more of Emily and her head-turning photos can follow the celebrated supermodel on Instagram.