Brazilian Model Natalia Garibotto Posts A Highly-NSFW Booty Pic On Instagram

Brazilian bombshell Natalia Garibotto is well-known among her 1.4 million Instagram fans for her booty pictures that she likes to show off all the time.

Even though fans have seen plenty of her skin-baring pictures, they never seem to get enough of Natalia’s hotness.

The model — who calls herself Nataa Gataa on Instagram — recently took to her page and dropped a highly-NSFW booty picture, one which set pulses racing because of the generous show of skin.

In the snap, the model could be seen wearing gray and white sports bra that she teamed with a thong that she pulled half-way down to show off her pert derriere.

To fans’ disappointment, Natalia wrote in the caption that the post will be temporary and fans will be able to see her full pictures on her Patreon account, which is a paid service.

Seeing that many of her fans were disappointed with her decision to upload a temporary picture, Natalia took to the comments section and asked her fans whether she should keep it on Instagram or delete it later.

In response, a lot of fans requested her to keep the picture on IG because many of them can’t pay to view her pictures.

Within three hours of posting, the picture has amassed more than 17,000 likes and over 160 comments.

“That’s one of the best pics I’ve seen from you,” one of her fans wrote.

“Such delicious perfection,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile a third fan wrote the following comment to praise Natalia’s sexiness.

“My goodness. This [booty pic] is legendary.”

Before posting the booty snap, Natalia shared another sexy pic where she could be seen wearing a short white dress that she left unbuttoned to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts. That’s not all, but the model also showed off her sexy legs as she sat on the edge of a chair to pose for the camera.

Loading...

The stunner opted for minimal makeup, tied her hair into a pony tail, and finished off her look with a pair of stunning white high-heeled sandals.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture has garnered more than 26,000 likes and 250 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, quite popular on the photo-sharing website.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Natalia was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil. She later moved to the United States and studied business law at the University of Miami.

Per the piece, the model was previously in a relationship with NBA star Kyrie Irving.