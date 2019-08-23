Caelynn Miller-Keyes Dishes Up Romper Pics, As Fans Seemingly Move On From Blake Drama

The beginning of Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ time in Bachelor in Paradise was arguably bumpy. The news that Blake Horstmann slept with both Kristina Schulman and Caelynn in a two-day span was one of the main storylines of the earlier episodes.

This drama would prove to be very problematic for Blake, who seemed completely taken aback by the confrontations by the two women. At the same time, Blake dealt with a huge amount of backlash in real life once the episodes aired. This led to him revealing several private texts between himself and Caelynn, which seemingly cleared their “sex-only” and no-strings-attached hookup during Stagecoach.

One of the indicators of how Bachelor Nation is feeling about certain dramatic events is in the comments sections of the cast members’ Instagram pages. And from the looks of Caelynn’s newest post, it sounds like everyone has moved on from the Blake drama, more or less.

Of course, the comments section is just one aspect of the show and how people feel. But it probably doesn’t hurt that Caelynn seems to be hitting it off with Dean Unglert, giving fans something new to focus on.

A new photo, which Miller-Keyes posted earlier today, showed her rocking a silky, white romper.

Tayshia Adams, a co-star on BiP, left a nice comment.

“Okay ummm whattt!? You little bombshell!!” she exclaimed.

Annaliese also chimed in.

“GLOWING.. you are such a babe friend,” she said.

Other fans added a ton of compliments to the discussion.

“My 3 year old is sitting with me and said ‘Mommy look that the princess!! She’s so pretty!'” shared a follower.

“You’re literally EVERYTHING! Love you since day 1,” revealed another follower.

“Living your best life & I stan so hard for it,” said a fan.

Others were impressed by different aspects of the new photos.

“How does it feel to be perfect? You are literally gorgeous!!!!” said a fan.

“How do you keep your eyes open during golden hour oh my DAYS I turn out like a squinting mess,” wondered another fan.

Loading...

“She must’ve found love… LOOK AT THAT GLOW,” exclaimed a follower.

On the other hand, one fan had something interesting to say about the Bachelor franchise.

“U don’t need to be on this show! way better than everyone on it!!!!” they exclaimed.

It’s also worth noting that Caelynn’s romper update consisted of four photos. They all seemed to be taken on an outdoor patio, and the geotag revealed that she was at the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa.