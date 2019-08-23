Fox News Guest Says San Francisco Should Be Worried About Homeless People Who ‘Just Shot Up Marijuana’

Republican strategist David Avella may want to run through his drug education courses one more time before appearing on Fox News again.

Appearing on the cable news network’s Outnumbered program on Thursday, Avella took aim at the city of San Francisco for updating the language it uses in its criminal justice system. The city took a number of steps to adopt “person first” guidelines, no longer using the term “convicted felon” and instead opting for the term “justice-involved person.”

As Mashable noted, Avella apparently thought there were much better things for the city to be doing, including stronger policing of street drugs. But his knowledge of exactly how marijuana works appeared to be severely lacking.

“And the focus ought to be on a society that follows the law, not allowing people to defecate in the streets,” he said. “Not allowing individuals to lay on the street having just shot up with marijuana.”

One of the Outnumbered co-hosts quickly corrected Avella, interjecting by saying, “Heroin.”

“Heroin, and having a needle sticking out of them,” Avella continued. “We ought to be focused on solving crimes.”

But the quick correction didn’t stop the drug gaffe from getting some viral interest. Video of Avella’s total misunderstanding of marijuana spread across social media, with many mocking his lack of knowledge when it comes to marijuana ingestion.

Um, not how it works … https://t.co/YWOLr6NW6U — Mashable (@mashable) August 22, 2019

fox news is very worried about homeless people laying "in the street having just shot up with marijuana" people forget that weed is always done intravenously pic.twitter.com/RE9Ag9iLPe — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) August 22, 2019

As Mashable noted, the idea of “injecting weed” has been a long-running joke on the internet to mock people who have no understanding of drugs.

This is not the first time that Fox News has attracted some online mockery for a poorly thought out segment. Earlier this year, the morning show Fox & Friends drew its own viral interest after displaying a graphic claiming that Donald Trump was considering cutting aid to “3 Mexican countries.”

As Reuters reported, Trump at the time was publicly considering cutting off aid to Central American countries after he claimed they had “set up” migrant caravans that were sent north through Mexico to the U.S. border.

As many pointed out to Fox & Friends on Twitter, Mexico is just one country.

And not long before that, Fox & Friends came under fire for displaying a graphic claiming that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died. As The Hill reported, the graphic prompted an apology from the Fox & Friends hosts.

“We need to apologize. … A technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of RBG with a date on it,” co-host Steve Doocy said later on in the same program. “We don’t want to make it seem anything other than that was a mistake. That was an accident.”