‘Playboy’ Playmate Bryana Holly Goes Topless In New Raunchy Snap

Playboy model Bryana Holly, famous for sharing her jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram, recently took to her page and wowed her 1.6 million followers with a new racy snap.

In the pic, the 26-year-old model could be seen lying on a bed, wearing nothing at all except for skimpy lace panties. The model pulled at her hair and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose, a move that sent temperatures soaring.

Even though Bryana could be seen lying on her stomach which censored her assets, she flashed a glimpse of her sideboob to tease her fans. That’s not all, but her barely there panties also allowed her to show off her pert derriere, a move that did her nothing but favors as fans immediately fell in love with the snap.

In the caption, Bryana told her fans that it’s a laundry day for her clothes, as well as her sheets.

Within a day of posting, the picture has amassed more than 35,000 likes and about 250 comments, as fans and followers could be seen drooling over the model’s sexy figure and seductive persona.

Apart from her fans and followers, some of her fellow models also liked the picture to show support, including Olivia Brower, Kylie Rae Hall, and Inka Williams, to name a few.

Prior to posting the topless picture, Bryana treated her fans to another sultry set of snaps where she could be seen sitting on a beach, wearing a multi-colored swimsuit that accentuated her perfect body.

Captured against the beautiful backdrop of the sea, the picture focused on Bryana’s long, sexy legs, a move that set pulses racing. As of the writing of this piece, the picture has accrued more than 27,000 likes and about 161 comments, as fans showered the hottie with compliments.

“You are an actual queen,” one of her fans wrote.

“This is probably your best picture that I’ve seen! Totally slaying it!” another fan wrote.

While a third fan wrote the following comment to praise the model.

“You always look hot. But in this pic, you look so beautiful,” they wrote.

According to an article by W Magazine, Bryana is currently dating British actor Nicholas Hoult. The couple met in 2017 and have been together since then. In April of 2018, Bryana also gave birth to their son.

Both Hoult and Holly kept the news of the pregnancy and the birth of their child away from social media and decided to maintain some privacy. The couple didn’t even reveal the gender of their baby for a long time.

So far, Bryana hasn’t shared any pictures of her son on Instagram either. In fact, she has become quite obsessed with her privacy, as she recently made her Instagram account private so that only those who follow her can see her pictures.