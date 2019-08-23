Aubrey O’Day Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Underboob In Crazy Revealing Insta Pic

Aubrey O’Day shared a super revealing photo a week ago, and it received over 199,000 views. The photo was animated with a filter, which brought the image to life.

The photo showed Aubrey rocking a gold sequined bikini with black trim. And one of the more notable aspects of the image was the camera angle. The photo was taken from a very low vantage point, as Aubrey looked down and gave a smoldering look. This also meant that her body was on full display, providing an arguably provocative view.

O’Day’s bikini top, in particular, was much too small for her curves. This resulted in her underboob being put on full display, as she also popped her right hip for the shot.

At the same time, she tugged at a strand of her hair with her left hand.

In addition, Aubrey’s makeup added pops of color, and consisted of metallic blue eyeshadow and glossy, peach lipstick. Her eyes were also dotted with small jewels, which also decorated her eyebrows.

Aubrey’s fans couldn’t seem to get enough of the photo, and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“D*mn. Why can’t I be that pretty,” complained a fan.

“The Hips!!! My Goodness,” exclaimed another fan.

“Your ex is shaking in his boots right now,” referring to the captions.

“‘Make me say uhh oh uh oh uhuh oooooh,'” said a follower.

“Your the most beautiful woman ever,” declared another follower.

Plus, some people were mystified by the effects Aubrey used in the post.

“Love the suit! How’d you get the pic to move the sequins,” wondered a fan.

But that wasn’t all, with fans leaving even more comments.

“If you’ve got it, flaunt it,” said a follower.

“There’s no finer sight than that right there,” noted another follower.

Plus, one super fan shared a personal tidbit.

“So guys, not that anyone cares lol but I named my daughter Aubree because I fell in love with the name after seeing Aubrey on making the band (she was my favorite),” they said.

In other news, Aubrey’s also been sharing a series of Instagram photos of herself in crochet bikinis. One Instagram post, in particular, showed her rocking a white crochet bikini. The top had a halter-style cut. She added glitter accents to her face and arms, along with using a sparkle filter that added a fun and flirty vibe.

O’Day placed her left hand on her neck, while looking up into the distance.