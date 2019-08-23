American Instagram Model Holly Luyah Shows Off Her Voluptuous Figure In A Blue Bikini

American Instagram model Holly Luyah, famous for her voluptuous figure, recently took to her page and titillated her 2.1 million fan with a new hot picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a very revealing blue bikini that allowed her to show off her amazing curves, particularly an ample amount of cleavage as well as her slim waist.

The model wore her hair into cornrow braids and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. She accessorized with a delicate silver necklace, flashed her signature smile and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Nayarit, Mexico, where the model is currently enjoying a getaway.

Within three hours of posting, the picture has accrued more than 23,000 likes and over 430 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You are so beautiful,” one of her fans wrote.

“Luyah, you are so gorgeous and sexy,” another fan chimed in,

Meanwhile a third fan wrote the following comment to express his admiration for the hot model.

“What a beautiful body. I am so much in love with you.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “bomb af,” “extremely gorgeous,” “true goddess,” and “definition of perfection,” to praise the model.

Before posting the blue bikini snap, Luyah treated her fans to a stunning picture of herself where she could be seen wearing a black, backless dress. The model let her raven-colored tresses down and opted for a dark red lipstick to pull off a very sexy look.

As shown by the geotag, the snap was captured at The Grove — a retail and entertainment complex in Los Angeles.

Within a day of going live, the picture has accrued about 40,000 likes and close to 700 comments which shows that the model is quite popular on Instagram and fans eagerly wait for her to post new snaps on a day-to-day basis.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that the model looks extremely beautiful in a black dress, while another one said that he has never seen a woman more beautiful than Luyah.

Her remaining fans used heart, kiss and fire emoji to express their feelings for the 27-year-old model.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, before becoming an Instagram model, the Portland native was a popular fashion stylist. The model has styled A-list celebrities such as Karrueche Tran, Draya Michele, Ariel Winter, and Lucy Hale, among others.

On Instagram, she usually models for the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova.