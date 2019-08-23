Instagram Fitness Star Amanda Lee Wears A Skimpy Bikini, Pouts For The Camera And Blows A Kiss In New Pic

American fitness model Amanda Lee has attracted a massive online following over the past few years and she is popular on Instagram for her curvaceous figure, one that she loves to flaunt.

The model recently took to her page and posted a very racy snap where she was featured wearing a minuscule animal-print bikini, one that allowed her to show off plenty of skin.

The stunner posed for the snap while sitting on an outdoor sofa. She closed her eyes, sported a pout and blew a kiss — a move that sent a wave of excitement through her fans and followers.

The model opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam and loosely tied her blond tresses to keep it casual.

Within a few hours of going live, the picture has garnered more than 232,000 likes and about 3,000 comments which shows that she is immensely-popular on Instagram and fans eagerly wait for her to post new racy pictures every day.

Apart from her fans, some of Amanda’s fellow Instagram models also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation, including Louisa Warwick, Dolly Castro Chavez, Holly Luyah, Brittanya Razavi and Deh Alves, to name a few.

“Teach us how to get such a tiny waist…u look very hot,” one of her female fans commented on the picture.

“God! I wish I could afford having a body like that. You look amazing!” another one of her female followers wrote.

While a male fan, who seemed to be an ardent admirer of the model, wrote the following comment on the snap to express his admiration.

“You are perfect. I am falling in love with you, baby.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “god is a woman,” “amazing figure,” “simply stunning,” and “body goals,” to praise the model. The remaining followers used heart, kiss and fire emoji to let the model know how much they admire her.

Before sharing the racy bikini photo, Amanda treated her fans to another sultry snap where she could be seen wearing a black sports bra and camo pants. As the picture was clicked from behind, it provided fans with a generous view of her famous booty.

Amanda is not only popular for her own amazing figure but she also rose to fame after training the Kardashians sisters. She has even become good friends with the family and is often seen hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian.

In an interview with ELLE, Amanda revealed the workout routine of the Kardashian sisters and said that the celebs do a lot of high-intensity interval training.