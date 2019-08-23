Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Michael Angers Kevin

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, August 23, brings a return from the dead courtesy of Chloe, but she isn’t free for long. Plus, Victor questions Michael’s loyalty, and Rey ends up getting closure.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is the new district attorney, and he is excited about his new job. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) is happy for her husband, even though she believes he’s up to something. According to SheKnows Soaps, Victor (Eric Braeden) questions Michael’s loyalty. After all, Michael dropped Nick (Joshua Morrow) as a client and helped Adam (Mark Grossman).

Now that Adam has threatened Victor, “The Mustache” puts Michael on notice. If Michael is not on the right side — Victor’s side — he will live to regret it. It’s only the first day, and Michael is already dealing with threats. Of course, he believes the whole thing is just Victor being Victor.

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) gets closure. It hasn’t been the greatest year for him considering that his wife got pregnant by Rey’s brother, Arturo (Jason Canela). Then Rey and Sharon (Sharon Case) finally got together, only for Adam to return from the dead and worm his way into Sharon’s head. Rey also lost his job, but Paul (Doug Davidson) is giving him a second chance at the Genoa City Police Department.

Arturo returned for Lola’s (Sasha Calle) wedding to Kyle (Michael Mealor). However, now it’s time for Arturo to go back to Miami and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). He and Rey make amends before Arturo leaves. While Rey doesn’t want his little brother worrying about him, it’s clear Arturo cares what happens to Rey.

Finally, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) returns again, but this time it will not be a big secret like last time. In fact, Rey ends up arresting her because Michael got a warrant for her arrest. The whole thing is in connection with the explosion that left Adam presumed dead in 2016.

While Michael has a plan for everything, neither Chloe, nor Kevin (Greg Rikaart) know that, and Kevin is not too happy with his brother’s first official actions as district attorney. Kevin actually punches his brother right in the face before he even says hello.

Perhaps once Kevin hears Michael’s plans, he will feel a bit better about Chloe’s unexpected arrest. Most of the town believes that Chloe is dead since she faked her death to avoid prosecution, but it looks like everyone will know the truth very soon.