Hope Beel Shows Off Insane Abs In A Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

American fitness model Hope Beel had been vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for quite some time. Throughout her stay, she continued to treat her fans to new racy pictures, all of which became instant hits.

The model has recently returned to Dallas and, in order to inform her fans of her arrival in the city, she posted a sultry throwback snap from Cabo, which set pulses racing.

In the pic, Hope could be seen lying sideways on a sun lounger while soaking up the sun. She wore a tiny maroon bikini that not only allowed her to flaunt her long legs and enviable cleavage but also put her well-toned abs on full display.

The stunner loosely tied her brunette tresses and accessorized with a necklace and a pair of black sunglasses to keep it stylish. Per the geotag, the picture was captured at the Las Ventanas al Paraiso Resort in Cabo.

Within an hour of posting, the picture accumulated about 4,000 likes and several comments where fans and followers praised Hope for her hotness and requested her to share more pics.

“You are damn sexy,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“[Sic] Daaang! You look so perfect,” another one of her fans wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with Hope’s beauty, wrote the following words to express his admiration.

“You look so pretty! You enchant me. I like you and love you very much. [Sending] you kisses and hugs.”

Hope also treated her fans to another racy snap where she could be seen wearing a very revealing black swimsuit. The model posed while resting against the railings of a boat, throwing her head backward and running a hand through her hair.

As she stretched her body backward, she not only showed off her long, sexy legs but also flashed an ample amount of sideboob — a move that left her fans completely speechless.

In the caption, Hope informed her fans that the skimpy swimsuit was from the online clothing brand Fashion Nova, which is very popular among Instagram models around the world.

“Are you even real? I am drooling,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Gorgeous! What a tan!” another fan commented.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “absolutely stunning,” “goddess,” “angel on a boat,” and “perfection,” to praise the hottie.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Hope works as a nutrition coach aside from her work as a fitness model. She started her fitness modeling career in 2013 when she entered her first NPC Bikini competition.