Shantal Monique Pours Out Of A Dangerously Tiny Bikini And Fans Are Drooling Over Her Hotness

American model Shantal Monique, who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, is popular on Instagram for posting her bikini pictures to tease her fans. To everyone’s delight, she does that quite often.

The current week has been no exception, as the model took to her page and treated her fans to two very sexy bikini photos that sent temperatures through the roof shortly after going live.

In the latest share, the 30-year-old bombshell could be seen spilling out of a dangerously tiny bikini, in a move that allowed her to put her perky breasts on full display.

That’s not all, but her barely-there bikini bottoms also enabled the hot model to show off her well-toned thighs and taut stomach.

Staying true to form, the stunner let her blond tresses down and opted for an almost makeup-free look to keep it as natural and sexy as possible. Shantal also ditched accessories so as not to take away the attention from her risque ensemble.

The model posed for the picture while sitting on a sandy beach against the backdrop of a rocky mountain. While the first picture showed her entire body, the second pic — which was from the same photoshoot — provided an up-close look at her face and cleavage.

In the caption, she asked her fans which photo do they like better, but fans were so mesmerized with her hotness that they couldn’t pick up a better one and fell in love with both of the pics.

On Monday, Shantal posted another sultry picture where she could be seen rocking a maroon-and-black bikini that accentuated her famous curves and made her look nothing short of stunning.

In the pic, Shantal showed off an ample amount of cleavage, as well as her well-toned abs that stopped both her fans and other Instagrammers in their tracks.

As of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 27,000 likes and about a thousand comments, which shows that the model is insanely popular on the photo-sharing website as fans can’t wait to see her new pics every day.

According to Famous Birthdays, Shantal is not only famous on Instagram, but she was also the former South African Playmate of the Year and was later featured as a Playboy Cyber Girl twice.

Per the piece, the Seattle native is an example of beauty with brains, as she studied biochemistry at Arizona State University after getting her associate of science degree. However, she retained her love for modeling and pursued it as a full-time career.