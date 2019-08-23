Watch Granada CF Vs. Sevilla FC Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Round 2 Opening Match

Granada CF look for their first win in their return to Spain's La Liga, but they face a stuff challenge from top-six side Sevilla FC.

On their return to Spain’s La Liga after two seasons in the Segunda Division, Granada CF showed that while they may not win many games this season, they will likely be entertaining to watch. The Nazaríes blasted home four goals in their opening weekend match against Villarreal, as Soccerway recounts, but they also allowed four to come away with a fan-friendly draw.

Granada faces tough competition as they look for their first La Liga win since their relegation in 2017, as they host top-six club Sevilla FC in an Andalusian derby match that will stream live on Friday.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Granada CF vs. Sevilla FC Sunday La Liga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Friday, August 23. The match will take place at the 19,336-seat Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes in Granada, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 7 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the game starts streaming at 2 p.m. ET, or 11 a.m. PT. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 1 a.m. Western Indonesian Time on Saturday, August 24, 3 a.m. Eastern.

After an ill-fated stint with Real Madrid to start last season, only to be sacked on October 29, as RealMadrid announced, Julen Lopetegui has grabbed the reins of Sevilla FC, and already has a win on the ledger.

Sevilla, who qualified for the UEFA Europa League with a sixth-place finish, blew away last season’s seventh-place side, Espanyol, 2-0, per Soccerway, and are heavily favored to take a second win and stay at the top of the early La Liga 2019-2020 table in the match against fellow Andalusian club Granada.

Julen Lopetegui has returned to manage Sevilla FC after an ill-fated stint at Real Madrid last season. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a livestream of the Granada CF vs. Sevilla FC La Liga Round 2 opening match, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

There is also a way for fans to watch the Friday La Liga match stream live — for free — without a cable or a BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Nazaríes vs. Los Hispalenses match, and several other La Liga matches in they week-long time frame, stream live for free.

Another way to stream the La Liga Round 2 curtain-raiser in countries around the world is offered by Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 2 game. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the Friday La Liga match will be broadcast on the BeIn Sports Canada sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will broadcast the La Liga clash.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a livestream of Granada CF vs. Sevilla FC, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or online stream offered for the Granada CF vs. Sevilla FC match. But fans may be able to access the stream through another provider listed above by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNET, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.