MTV’s New Series ‘Ghosted’ Criticized For Promoting Stalking

This week, MTV previewed its latest reality television series, Ghosted: Love Gone Missing, but not everyone is a fan of the new Catfish-style show, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Psychology Today describes ghosting as “having someone that you believe cares about you, whether it be a friend or someone you are dating, disappear from contact without any explanation at all,” and much like Catfish, the series focuses on helping individuals who’ve found themselves in complicated situations.

The show is hosted by The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay and recording artist Travis Mills, who travel across the country to meet the folks who’ve been ghosted and help them locate and confront their former lover, best friend, or family member in order to learn why they were ghosted. However, while this may seem like a good idea to some people, others took to social media to criticize the show and the network for romanizing stalking.

“Could you imagine someone leaving behind a toxic relationship/friendship, healing, and then an MTV camera crew shows up in your face with that person,” one person wrote on Twitter. “That would be super traumatizing for a lot of people.”

“[MTV] promoting stalking and abuse for entertainment and ratings. What could go wrong?” another tweeted.

“MTV’s new show [Ghosted] definitely promotes stalking,” a third person said on Twitter.

During the first episode of the series, viewers met a young bisexual man, who reached out to the show to track down his former best friend who’d ghosted him over four years ago. The man explained to the hosts that he met his “ghoster” while at work and the two became fast friends.

The man went on to say that while building his friendship with his former friend, he developed romantic feelings for him and admitted he was still in love with him despite the time and distance between them.

The ghosted individual was convinced that his former friend’s fiancé was the reason for the sudden termination of their friendship. The show’s hosts decided to make contact with the man’s fiancé to learn more about the situation.

During the final moments of the episode, both men finally came face-to-face and the ghoster revealed the real reason he decided to disappear. The man said he could tell his bisexual buddy had romantic feelings for him and he simply wasn’t ready to admit to himself that he was also attracted to men. In an attempt to escape his own desires, he relocated to a new city with his then-fiancé.

By the end of the episode, the two men decided to rebuild their friendship.

MTV’s Ghosted: Love Gone Missing will officially premiere on Tuesday, September 10, with back-to-back episodes.