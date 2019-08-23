WWE News: Company’s Hottest Couple Announces Their Engagement

One of WWE’s biggest power couples has just taken their relationship to the next level. As noted by Wrestling Inc., Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to social media to reveal that she and her boyfriend, Universal Champion Seth Rollins, are engaged.

In an Instagram image featuring “The Man” and the “Kingslayer” posing on the beach with Lynch showing off her ring, she captioned the photo with the words, “Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life.”

At the time of this writing, her future husband has yet to comment on the big news on his own social media accounts. We can only assume that he’s thrilled that his bride-to-be agreed to be his wife.

This announcement will likely be a surprise for many fans, as the pair haven’t been together for that long. Their relationship was first made public for the first time back in April when the two were spotted attending a concert together.

Since then, Rollins and Lynch’s romance has been well documented in both the real world and within the realm of sports entertainment. In fact, their relationship was recently incorporated into a storyline on WWE television. During the angle, they joined forces to take on Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, which culminated in a mixed tag team match at July’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️????❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019

Whether or not this news leads to more WWE storylines featuring the pair remains to be seen. If it does, though, Lynch is likely hoping hoping that the company comes up with something more interesting for them in the future.

Loading...

Citing an interview with Lynch on the Barnburner Radio Network, Ringside News reported that she opened up about her relationship with Rollins while confessing that she felt WWE didn’t need to make a big deal out of it they way that they did.

“So here’s the thing, Seth Rollins: 1) love of my life… 2) like the best, the best in the world — absolutely incredible. The way I look at it is if I was a fan and I saw two of the best, the male and female best fighting together side-by-side I would be into it and if you know we’re in a relationship then you know. If you know, you know. Of course, it was mentioned every five minutes in case you didn’t know and I think that was a little off-putting.”

There’s no doubt that Lynch and Rollins will appear on WWE television again as a couple at some point. The company loves to mine reality for storylines, and most of the relationships within WWE have informed storylines in the past.