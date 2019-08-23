Conor McGregor Apologizes For Punching Elderly Man In The Face In Unprovoked Bar Attack

Conor McGregor is taking responsibility after video showed him punching an unsuspecting elderly man in the face in an unprovoked attack inside a Dublin bar.

Video of the attack circulated earlier this month, showing the UFC champion giving away shots of his brand of whiskey inside The Marble Arch Bar in his native city. When McGregor tried to give one shot to an elderly man sitting at the bar, the man refused and then appeared to dump out the shot behind the bar.

When McGregor insisted and tried to give the man another shot and the man again refused, video showed McGregor delivering a left to the man’s face. The man appeared unfazed at taking a shot from the UFC star, and McGregor was ushered out of the bar.

As ESPN reported, McGregor is now speaking out about the incident and said seeing the video was “like a dagger into my heart.” The April incident is now under investigation from Ireland’s national police, and McGregor said he plans to cooperate fully and will accept whatever punishment comes his way.

“I was in the wrong,” McGregor said. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did…. I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. But it doesn’t matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family.”

The video caused a stir after it was published earlier this month by TMZ. McGregor faced backlash as it came after a string of incidents for the MMA star. McGregor got into trouble outside of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last year when he threw a steel dolly through the window of a bus during a clash with UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, The New York Post noted. McGregor agreed to a plea deal that gave him no jail time.

❄️???????? Speaking to @arielhelwani Conor McGregor has said that he needs to stop being baited into things and that he must lead by example, for those who look up to him.#ufc #mma pic.twitter.com/jK3zN6s6E1 — MMA Latest (@MMALatestNws) August 22, 2019

The fighter was in trouble again earlier this year after was arrested in Miami on charges that he slapped a man’s cell phone out of his hand after the man had tried to take a picture of McGregor outside a nightclub.

Conor McGregor was charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief for the incident, The New York Post noted, but the charges were dropped the following month. McGregor took responsibility for this incident as well.