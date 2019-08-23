Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Toned Legs In Leopard-Print Overalls

Kristin Cavallari is living the coop life.

As fans of the reality star, the blonde beauty and her family currently live in the Nashville area and they have a lot of land and a lot of pets. Cavallari regularly shares behind-the-scenes looks from her home and property and every single one earns her plenty of attention from her followers. In the most recent image that Kristin shared with her legion of fans, she shows off a little piece of her gorgeous property while still looking fashionable in the process.

In the fun shot, the mother of three sits in front of a beautiful black and white chicken coop. Kristin strikes a pose in front of the picture-perfect structure as she smiles big for the camera. The wife of former NFL star jay Cutler wears her short, blonde tresses up in a high bun and appears to be wearing a little bit of makeup for the photo op. She crosses her long and lean legs in the snapshot and looks nothing short of stunning.

The beauty dons a black shirt underneath a pair of short leopard overalls and completes her look with a pair of nude colored shoes. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earning Kristin a ton of attention from her 3.7 million-plus fans already. In addition to over 76,000 likes, the former Hills star has also amassed upwards of 500 comments on the shot.

Some fans commented on the photo to let Kristin know that they love her outfit while others chimed in to tell her she looks beautiful. A few other fans took to the post to comment on the adorable chicken coop that Cavallari is posing in.

“When your coop is nicer than my house,” one follower joked.

“You are so amazingly cool. From Laguna to the farm no matter where you go you dominate and conquer in life!,” another wrote with a blue heart emoji.

“That coop is on steroids. If I was a chicken I would want to be in your mansion coop. Nothing better than farm fresh eggs,” one more wrote.

Loading...

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Cavallari flaunted her bikini body when she was onboard a luxurious boat. In the photo that was shared with fans, the 32-year-old sat on the back of a boat and threw up a peace sign in the air with one hand. She let her short, blonde locks flow in the wind while wearing a pair of earrings and a sheer white cover-up. The Uncommon James founder appeared to be makeup-free in the image and she flaunted her toned figure in a tiny blue bikini.

That particular post earned her upwards of 142,o00 likes and 1,200-plus comments.