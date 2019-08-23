Kourtney Kardashdian Electrifies Instagram With Sexy Shirtless Photo

Kourtney Kardashian continues to excite her social media followers, and they got an eye full on Thursday with her latest post.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share two new racy photos of herself rocking a shirtless look.

In the sexy snapshots, Kourtney is seen sitting on the floor as she leans back against a white wall. The mother-of-three wore a pair of plaid, high-waisted pants and no shirt.

Instead, Kardashian rocked a skimpy black bra, which showcased her ample cleavage and extremely toned tummy. Kourtney did wear a bright, neon pink blazer over the bra as she left it open to flaunt all of her assets.

The Poosh founder had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in a top knot high on top of her head, while allowing pieces to fall down around her face.

The TV personality also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic eyeliner. She also sported a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy color on her lips to complete the look. She accessorized with a pair of strappy white heels and some gray polish on her fingernails.

“She’s the coolest,” one loyal fan said of Kourtney Kardashian in the comment section.

“You’re beautiful,” another social media user stated.

“Our queen,” a third fan wrote.

“Mood,” another said, including three heart emoji.

Loading...

Kourtney’s stunning figure is the result of her diet and exercise routine. Recently, Kardashian opened up in a blog post for Poosh about which diet makes her look and feel her best.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney told her readers.

“‘Keto'” is short for “ketosis,” a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month. The meal plan is all about eating high-fat, high-protein, and low-carb,” she added.

Fans can read more of Kourtney Kardashian’s health, beauty, and lifestyle tips by checking out her website, or following her on Instagram.