Catelynn Lowell Shares Throwback Snaps From Her Wedding To Tyler Baltierra

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell’s Instagram page is packed with adorable shots of her children, as well as short videos or teasers for episodes of Teen Mom OG. Her most recent Instagram post, however, was a bit of a throwback, and she shared two adorable wedding photos with her followers.

As she explained in the caption for the photo, Lowell and Tyler Baltierra tied the knot four years ago. She gushed about her husband and their life together in the caption, and the two snaps she shared captured her joy on their special day.

In the first snap, Lowell looked into the distance with a gentle smile on her face. She rocked a white lace wedding dress with a gorgeous texture that incorporated more lace and sheer detailing on the shoulders and back. Her hair was down in loose curls, and she had a white veil pinned into her hairstyle. In her hands, Lowell held a bouquet of flowers in autumnal tones, with ribbons draped from the stems.

She wore a berry lip color and her skin looked utterly flawless. In the first snap, Baltierra gave Lowell a kiss on the cheek and looked dapper in his suit and bow tie. His hair was also carefully coiffed, and based on the ring that was visible on his left hand, the photo was taken after they said “I do.”

The second sweet snap featured the two of them standing beside one another, arms around each other. Both of them are giving the camera huge smiles, and they seem totally in love. Given the amount of relationship drama that so many of her co-stars have faced over the years, Lowell’s throwback wedding snaps and wedding anniversary are all the more significant.

Her fans loved the romantic throwback, and the post received over 121,000 likes within just six hours, including one from her co-star Mackenzie McKee.

McKee commented on the photo, calling the duo a “beautiful couple.”

Loading...

Many of her fans wished Lowell a happy anniversary in the comments section of the post.

Lowell and Baltierra have been in a bit of hot water lately because of their behavior with their first daughter, Carly. As Us Weekly reported, the duo was scheduled to visit Carly for the first time in years. They ended up being late to see her, and Baltierra took to Twitter to defend their actions.