Trump Justice Department Reportedly Emailed White Nationalist ‘VDARE’ Content To Employees

The Hill reported Thursday that officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) under Donald Trump’s administration sent an email to immigration court employees linked to the white nationalist site VDARE. According to the BuzzFeed News report that made the revelation, the article was sent by the DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) and used “racial and ethnically tinged slurs” to attack sitting immigration judges.

“The post features links and content that directly attacks sitting immigration judges with racial and ethnically tinged slurs and the label ‘Kritarch,'” union chief Ashley Tabaddor wrote to James McHenry, the director of the EOIR, in a letter Thursday. “The reference to Kritarch in a negative tone is deeply offensive and Anti-Semitic.”

“VDare’s use of the term in a pejorative manner casts Jewish history in a negative light as an Anti-Semitic trope of Jews seeking power and control,” she continued.

In response to the email, EOIR Assistant Press Secretary Kathryn Mattingly said that the briefings are created by a contractor, suggesting that the inclusion of the blog post was a mistake that doesn’t reflect the beliefs of the DOJ. A former DOJ official echoed Mattingly and said the controversial email was created by a third party, and such emails are not reviewed or approved by staff prior to sending. The official also said that the third-party selected the white nationalist news clipping using “keyword searches.”

The Justice Department has been sending all immigration court employees links to articles on VDARE, a well-documented outlet for racist and white nationalist commentary, reports @haleazizhttps://t.co/6LPQTyAlGe — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) August 22, 2019

Loading...

Media Matters for America reported that VDARE is supported by Google News despite having authors that are “white nationalist, racist pseudoscientist, and anti-Semitic.” One VDARE article that promoted the “great replacement” theory — which hypothesizes that the European population is being replaced by non-European peoples — reportedly appeared on Google News alongside others that spouted “racist and anti-Muslim” claims about immigrants.

The Trump administration has been under fire for its purported handling of white nationalist violence. Per Yahoo News, the Trump administration hid a report called “Domestic Terrorism in 2018” — available online at the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparations — which revealed that over half of the 32 identified domestic terrorism incidents were allegedly perpetrated by white supremacists. The same report revealed that these suspects were responsible for all “race-based” terrorism tracked in the report.

Per The Inquisitr, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that most cases of domestic terrorism are caused by white supremacists. He made the comment after first saying that “homegrown violent extremists” are the biggest threat to the U.S. and are most often inspired by foreign jihadist organizations. Per Newsweek, Wray was pressed by Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, after which he clarified that in the first three quarters of 2019, the FBI has arrested approximately an equal amount of domestic terrorists as international terrorists.