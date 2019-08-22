Blonde Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Pert Derriere In Stunning New Photo

Anna Nystrom is causing a stir on social media once again.

The Swedish-born model is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure for fans on Instagram. Anna regularly impresses her loyal 8 million-plus fans with a wide-range of different photos while clad in different ensembles including workout chic shots, bikini-clad shots, and just about anything else you can imagine. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of followers, Nystrom leaves little the imagination in yet another sexy ensemble.

In the new share, the model tags herself in Stockholm, Sweden. Nystrom walks on a pavement street and is surrounded by two big, stone buildings. She faces her backside to the camera in the image, showing off her pert derriere to her loyal fans. On the bottom, the fitness model dons a tight pair of white pants that hug her every curve and accentuate her fit booty. On the top, the model rocks a pink-colored shirt with long sleeves.

The model accessorizes the look with a watch on her wrist as well as a pair of nude heels. She turns to the side in the shot, showing off her beautiful face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. Nystrom wears her long, blonde locks down and curled and she playfully grabs them in the shot.

In just a short time of the photo going live on her account, it’s earned Anna a ton of attention from her fans with over 125,000 likes in addition to 1,500-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to gush over her insanely fit physique while countless others simply dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans.

“Perfect perfect perfect women. Anna Anna love,” one follower commented with a series of strawberry emoji.

“You just made my day, thank you,” another follower chimed in.

“Nice buns hun!!!! Absolutely gorgeous and stunning,” one more fan gushed.

Over the past few weeks, Anna has been flooring fans with a number of sexy photos. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the blonde bombshell posted another NSFW photo for her followers. In the gorgeous new shot, Anna sat front and center while looking directly into the camera with a slight smile on her face. She wore her long, blond locks down and straight while donning a face full of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. Her cleavage was on full display in the image while clad in a lacy white bra.

No matter what she puts on her body — Anna always stuns.