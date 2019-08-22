Ashanti Sizzles In Tight Ruched Miniskirt, Flaunts Thick Thighs

R&B superstar Ashanti has been busy on Instagram lately, sharing plenty of sizzling snaps of her collaboration with Pretty Little Thing. The jungle-inspired swimwear collection features pieces in bold prints and bright shades, and Ashanti has rocked countless looks from the collaboration. In her most recent snap, however, she showcased her voluptuous figure in an ensemble that had a streetwear vibe rather than a beach-ready feel.

In the snap, Ashanti rocked a white miniskirt that left little to the imagination. The skirt was crafted with ruched details that drew even more attention to her curves, stretched high on her waist, and left her thick thighs on full display. She paired the skirt with a white cropped jacket. The jacket had voluminous sleeves, a slight v-neck, and exposed a section of her toned stomach.

She served up major attitude in the look, accessorized with a pair of retro-inspired sunglasses, and wore her hair down with some texture. She was strutting her stuff on the sidewalks of Los Angeles, California, and her followers loved the sassy snap. The picture received over 10,000 likes within less than an hour. While her latest snap wasn’t quite as sexy as some of her swimwear shots as the outfit wasn’t as skimpy, she was still serving up some major sex appeal along with her attitude.

To accompany the shot, Ashanti added a caption asking when the video for her song “Pretty Little Thing” would be coming out.

Her followers couldn’t stop themselves from complimenting her and sang her praises in the comments section.

“So beautiful Ashanti,” one fan said.

“Drop dead gorgeous every time!” another added.

Another follower asked when her next album would be released.

Just last month, Ashanti chatted with Hollywood Life about her collaboration with Pretty Little Thing, as well as her upcoming album.

“I have records with Swae Lee, WizKid, Tori Lanez, and Jeremih. A bunch of other people who I don’t want to say so there are some surprises! [I’m] extremely excited about the new music. [I’m] working on the EP with Metro Boomin. We have so many different records and the vibe is just a real Ashanti R&B sound but 2019 infused with a lot of stuff that I’ve never said.”

Fans who want to know all the latest about Ashanti’s career will want to make sure they’re following the songstress on Instagram. She frequently posts teasers for upcoming concerts and performances and also shares videos and behind the scenes snaps from music video shoots.