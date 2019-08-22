Khloe Kardashian Shares New Photos With Daughter, True Thompson, And She’s Melting Fans’ Hearts

Khloe Kardashian is having a blast on vacation with her adorable daughter, True Thompson.

Over the past few days, the reality star has been sharing a number of photos from their tropical getaway and the mother/daughter duo appear to be having the best time with one another. Kim Kardashian and her family are also on the trip, and she has also been sharing glimpses inside the fun-filled getaway with fans. Most recently, Khloe took to her Instagram to share a series of sweet photos of herself and baby True enjoying a mini photo-shoot together.

In the first image in the series of four, KoKo and True sit on the steps of the house that they appear to be staying at and they both look absolutely fabulous. Kardashian sits to the left in the image, smiling big for the camera while clad in a beautiful floral-print dress with spaghetti straps. The mother-of-one wears her long, highlighted locks in french pigtail braids while also wearing a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, and lipgloss. The reality star completes her look with a pair of fresh, white sneakers.

Sitting next to her is little True who also looks dressed to impress in a multi-colored, tiered dress that features blue, yellow, and pink patterns. The bottom of each tier of the dress has little white pom-poms and it is as cute as can be. The 1-year-old wears her hair in a few different little ponytails and completes the look with a pair of white sneakers just like her mother.

The next few images in the deck are very similar to the first few with the mother/ daughter duo posing together on a set of stairs and smiling big for the camera.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earning Kardashian a ton of attention with over 1 million likes, in addition to 6,000-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to gush over how cute Khloe and little True are while countless others told them to enjoy their vacation. A few others simply commented on the photo using heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Omgeeeeeeee she looks just [like] Tristan!! You have a beautiful daughter and I Iove How close you two are!,” one follower commented, referencing True’s father, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson.

Loading...

“You are so Beautiful, and so is your little blessing,” another Instagram user gushed.

“Omg you guys are gorgeous. You are such a amazing mom Khloe,” one more wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

Hopefully, Khloe continues to share more sweet photos from what seems to be a great trip.