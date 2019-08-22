Janet Jackson Shares Goofy Photos With Her Team In Vegas

Last weekend, Janet Jackson wrapped up her Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater.

To celebrate finishing her first-ever residency, she and her team celebrated at the Brooklyn Bowl in Vegas. For Jackson’s latest Instagram post, she has shared numerous photos with her staff which consist of some carefree, goofy poses.

In the first shot, Janet is sat with her dancers, who she refers to as “the kidz.” The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” icon is in the center, with a black bucket hat on, poking her tongue out. Her hands are pulling the “rock on” pose, also known as the sign of the horns.

In other shots, Jackson is either smiling or pulling more funny poses. In the very last image, Janet has her mouth wide open, living her best life. The “When I Think Of You” songstress is notoriously private, so these photos of the star letting her hair down and showing her followers what she gets up to behind the scenes is refreshing for a lot of them.

Within one hour of sharing, the post racked up over 10,000 likes, proving to be popular.

Janet stated in her caption that she was thankful for everyone who was involved in her first-ever residency. She gave a special thank you to her older brother, Randy Jackson.

“Metamorphosis” started in May and consisted of 18 shows.

The setlist contained many of her No. 1 singles, album tracks, and other hit singles, per Setlist.fm.

1. “Empty”

2. “Feedback”

3. “Trust a Try”

4. “If”

5. “You”

6. “What Have You Done for Me Lately”

7. “Control”

8. “Nasty”

9. “The Pleasure Principle”

10. “When I Think of You”

11. “R&B Junkie”

12. “The Best Things in Life Are Free”

13. “That’s the Way Love Goes”

14. “Got ’til It’s Gone”

15. “Come Back to Me”

16. “Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun)”

17. “Let’s Wait Awhile”

18. “China Love”

19. “Together Again”

20. “All for You”

21. “I Get Lonely”

22. “Moist”

23. “Any Time, Any Place”

24. “Go Deep”

25. “Come On Get Up”

26. “Rock With U”

27. “Throb”

28. “All Nite (Don’t Stop)”

29. “State of the World”

30. “The Knowledge”

31. “Miss You Much”

32. “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

33. “Alright”

34. “Escapade”

35. “Black Cat”

36. “Rhythm Nation”

37. “So Excited” (Encore)

38. “Made for Now” (Encore)

In November, she will continue touring and will play a stint of shows in Australia. The concerts will be her first in eight years, which The Inquisitr previously reported. She will also play a one-off show in New Zealand, where she has kept her fans waiting since 1998’s “The Velvet Rope” tour.

As for new music, Ty Dolla $ign revealed that Jackson sent him a new song of hers to jump on, which The Inquisitr noted.

