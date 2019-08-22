Dennis Quaid’s 26-Year-Old Girlfriend, Laura Savoie, Sizzles In Tiny Bikini During Lake Como Getaway

Dennis Quaid’s new girlfriend is hot, hot, hot.

As many know, the actor is currently linked to Laura Savoie, who is a 26-year-old Ph.D. student. Over the past few weeks, Quaid and Savoie have been getting incredibly cozy and they appear to be smitten with one another despite their 39-year age difference. New photos that were published by The Daily Mail show the couple enjoying a getaway in the popular tourist spot of Lake Como, Italy.

According to the outlet, the pair were spotted just outside of the prestigious Villa D’Este where they were walking around and taking in the scenery. Laura looked incredible in a skimpy white and pink bikini that featured string bottoms and a tiny triangle top, showing off her killer figure to onlookers. The blonde beauty wore her short locks down and straight and looked to be rocking minimal makeup while covering the majority of her face with a pair of oversized sunglasses. Savoie completed her look with a straw hat.

For his part, Quaid donned a pair of black shorts and a white polo, going for a more casual look. The 65-year-old sported a pair of sunglasses on his shirt and completed the look with a pair of navy boat shoes. The two packed on the PDA for the outing, holding hands and sharing kisses as they took in the amazing views. They were also spotted at dinner where they once again appeared to be all over one another, sharing kisses and holding hands during the romantic meal.

During the vacation, the two also enjoyed a boat ride together and when Laura wasn’t rocking her NSFW bikini, she covered up in a gorgeous white dress that fit her like a glove, clinging to every single one of her curves while she still flaunted plenty of cleavage in the look. As The Inquisitr shared recently, the actor and his new lady are going strong. An insider close to the pair shared that Savoie attended Pepperdine University, where she was named the valedictorian. The blonde beauty also studied at the University of Notre Dame and she currently studies at at the University of Texas at Austin.

According to the report, Laura has been linked to another leading man in Hollywood prior to Quaid after having dated Jeremy Piven from Entourage. And prior to Quaid dating Savoie, he was tied to another much-younger woman in 32-year-old Santa Auzina. It will definitely be interesting to see how things end up panning out for the pair.