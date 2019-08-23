Jennifer Lopez Was A Natural At Exotic Dancing For ‘Hustlers,’ Says Choreographer

Jennifer Lopez is playing a stripper in her next movie, and it sounds like audiences are in for a jaw-dropping performance. Lopez’s choreographer and personal coach, Johanna Sapakie, said that the actress and singer was a natural at the pole-dancing, taking to it with the ease that fans are probably expecting from her.

“She has an incredible work ethic and she is determined to be great, and so she progressed very quickly,” Sapakie said.

In a previous interview with Vulture, Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria also praised Lopez’s dedication to preparing for the role, revealing that she went to a strip club with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, for research.

“She’s obviously such an unbelievable dancer, but she trained so hard-core for this. Pole dancing is not like anything else. It required muscles you don’t know you have. So we did treat it a little bit like a sports movie in that way,” she said. “She and Alex went and visited a strip club, and she was able to give me some … insights.”

In the film, Lopez plays Ramona, the leader of a crew of ex-strippers who band together to rob their ex-clients in a revenge plot. She stars alongside Fresh Off The Boat’s Constance Wu with “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B and Lizzo also making appearances. The large ensemble cast also includes actresses like Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, among others.

In the trailer for the film, fans can see Lopez showing off some of the pole-dancing moves that she learned, but it’s mostly focused on highlighting the swindling that the group gets up to and seems to reveal their eventual downfall.

The film is based on a viral true story that was published in New York Magazine. According to Variety, Hustlers is set to make $25 million in its opening weekend based on “early tracking.”

“It’s really a story about human nature, and greed and desperation and what people do. It’s a really interesting movie,” Lopez said in an interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Hustlers will be released in theaters on September 13. The film will also be screened at the Toronto Film Festival.

Jennifer Lopez turned 50-years-old last month and her stint as Ramona in Hustlers will likely offer up more evidence of her seemingly defying the aging process. She does so with almost every post on her Instagram page, so it should be nothing new to her most ardent fans.