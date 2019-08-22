Kylie Jenner Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Skintight Crop Top & Mini Skirt On Instagram

Kylie Jenner has sent her fans into a frenzy with her latest Instagram post. On Thursday afternoon, the 22-year-old stunner took to the social media platform to blow her followers away with side-by-side photos of herself rocking a skintight outfit and a full glam look.

The photos on Jenner’s Instagram feed seemed to be taken within seconds of each other, perhaps snapped by paparazzi. Not much of the setting was visible in the images, but Jenner appeared to be outdoors on a night out. She looked like a total knockout in a light pink, skintight, long-sleeved crop top that put her flat midsection on full display. The photos were taken from the side and Jenner’s arm obscured the view a bit, but eagle-eyed fans could still tell that the top sat low on her chest, barely containing her ample cleavage. Meanwhile, on the bottom, Jenner wore a matching skirt in a cinched texture that hugged her curves and accentuated her bodacious backside.

Jenner accessorized the look with a pink handbag and a fully made-up face, which included dark contour, bright highlight and under-eye concealer, brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black mascara, and pink lipstick. The look was likely created with products from her Kylie Cosmetics line. To finish off the look, her dark, long hair fell down her back in loose waves, parted in the middle of her head.

In the first photo, Jenner looked off to her left, keeping her arm raised a bit to give a glimpse of her tummy. In the second photo, she looked to the left and down to show off her makeup look.

In the caption of the post, Jenner revealed that her outfit was part of best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s collaboration with clothing brand Misguided, which is available to purchase now.

The post proved to be incredibly popular with Jenner’s followers, as it garnered over 1 million likes in just under one hour. In the comments, fans and friends left nothing but love for the beautiful reality star.

“Excuse me!” model friend Sofia Richie commented with a flame emoji.

“HOLY…” hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons wrote with a heart eye emoji.

As fans know, Jenner and Karanikolaou just returned from a lavish vacation in Italy to celebrate Jenner’s 22nd birthday alongside some other friends and family. Last week, Jenner shared a photo of herself and her best friend sitting on a purple couch drinking rose together. Fans seem to love the pair together, as the photo garnered an impressive 5 million-plus likes.