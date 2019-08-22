Missy Elliott’s First Album In 14 Years, ‘Iconology,’ To Drop At Midnight

It’s good news for fans of Missy Elliott, as the “Get Ur Freak On” hitmaker is dropping her first album in 14 years at midnight.

Elliott took to Twitter to share the exciting news.

“This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you…” she explained.

“At midnight tonight, I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #ICONOLOGY,” she continued in another tweet.

The announcement immediately made an impact on her fans on the platform racking up over 27,000 likes and over 9,000 retweets.

Missy revealed the album artwork which is more iconic than ever. The rapper is wearing a floral jacket, posing with her hands on her hips. She has her eyes closed while rocking big hoop earrings. Her braided hair spells out “Missy” in huge letters, proving that she is still as authentic as ever.

Elliott is yet to reveal the title of the songs, how many the project will consist of, and if there will be any collaborations. However, the wait is only hours away until it gets released.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr announced that Missy will be taking home the Vanguard Award at this years MTV Video Music Awards. Previous artists who have been honored include the likes of Madonna, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, and Britney Spears. Last year’s recipient was “Waiting For Tonight” songstress Jennifer Lopez.

In total, she has released six studio albums — Supa Dupa Fly, Da Real World, Miss E… So Addictive, Under Construction, This Is Not a Test!, and The Cookbook. Elliott’s last release was in 2005.

On Spotify, she currently has over 7.3 million monthly listeners, which is likely to increase by a large amount after the release of Iconology. At the moment, she is the 495th most played act in the world on the app.

Out of 20 nominations, she has racked up five Grammy Awards — Best Rap Solo Performance for “Get Ur Freak On,” Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for “Lady Marmalade,” Best Female Rap Solo Performance for “Scream a.k.a. Itchin'” and “Work It.” Her most recent win was in 2006 for Best Short Form Music Video for “Lose Control.”

To stay up to date with Missy Elliott’s music career, follow her Instagram account.