Instagram Model & Surfer Bree Kleintop Smolders In Blue Bikini

Bree Kleintop is enjoying some days of summer in the Caribbean, and she has been filling in her Instagram fans on how her trip is going so far. Earlier this week, the American model and professional surfer took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot of herself in a bikini as she hangs out in gorgeous scenery.

In the picture, the 25-year-old blonde beauty is seated on a rock by the incredibly turquoise waters of the ocean in the British Virgin Islands — as she indicated via the geotag included with her post. The model is rocking an electric blue two-piece bathing suit that consists of triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind her neck, putting quite a bit of cleavage on display. Kleintop teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tie up on the sides and sit low on her frame, helping showcase her fit physique. According to the tag Kleintop added with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from Luli Fama Swimwear, a Miami-based brand of luxury swim and resortwear.

Kleintop is sitting with one leg slightly crossed in front of her, as she the other one is down by the side of the rock.

Kleintop is resting both of her hands on her ankle as she looks to her left. The surfer has her gaze intent on a point off-camera as she looks serious with her lips parted, in a mysterious and seductive way. She is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and down in large natural waves that cascade over her right shoulder and onto her chest. Kleintop appears to be rocking a smokey eye that gives her gaze extra depth, while a neutral color on her lips helps to balance the makeup.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Kleintop shared with her 423,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 10,200 likes and upwards of 200 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model and surfer took to the comments section to praise her beauty, while also engaging with her caption, in which she jokes about her “office hours” this week.

“Hottie!!! And like I feel you, Karen from HR has been obnoxious,” one user joked.

“Love this shot,” another user chimed in, trailing the comment with a series of hands raised emoji.

“So beautiful! What a dream,” a third fan raved, adding a heart eyes emoji to the words.