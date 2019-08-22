Tammy Hembrow Lifts Up Shirt, Flaunting Underboob And Taut Tummy For Camera

Tammy Hembrow is smoldering in her latest social media share.

As those who follow the blonde bombshell on Instagram know, Hembrow loves to share photos from her life with fans on the platform. While she flaunts her flawless figure for the cameras on a regular basis, she also shares plenty of photos of her adorable kiddos. But in the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Tammy leaves little to he imagination.

In the sexy new photo update, Hembrow tags herself in Los Angeles, California where she appears to be staying at a hotel. The blonde bombshell found a big mirror to snap a selfie in and she wears her long, blonde locks down and straight. The stunner rocks minimal makeup in the shot with just a little bit of eyeliner and mascara. And though she’s wearing sweats, the mother of two still looks incredibly sexy.

On top, the model rocks a white wife beater and goes braless for the look. She pulls her shirt all the way up to the middle of her breast, showing off plenty of underboob to her legion of fans. Her taut tummy also takes center stage in the image and her abs are on full-display. The bombshell pairs the look with grey sweats and she looks absolutely beautiful in her laid back look.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans. In just a short time of the photo going live, Hembrow has already racked up over 179,000 likes in addition to 800-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to gush over Tammy’s amazing figure while countless others simply let her know that they’re huge fans.

“You really are the most gorgeous woman in the history of beauty,” one follower commented.

“Wow very hot baby,” another Instagram user raved with a series of flame emoji.

“I love you so much no you are so gorgeous so gorgeous God bless you,” one more gushed.

Loading...

In the past, Hembrow has opened up in various interviews about her career and how she balances that with her two kids. In an interview with HOLR, the model shared that she is really busy all the time and she needs to be able to modify her meals. Most importantly, she says that she needs her meals to be quick and nutritious.

“With that in mind, I would say my mornings typically start with oats or eggs and greens, and my lunches and dinners usually consist of a lean meat and vegetables or maybe rice.”

Additionally, she told the publication that she has a few healthy snacks in between meals throughout the day. Obviously, her routine is working out because she looks amazing.