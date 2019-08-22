Watch Jacksonville Jaguars Vs. Miami Dolphins Stream Live: NFL Preseason Week 3, Start Time, Preview

The focus will be on quarterbacks for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins in their all-Florida NFL Preseason Week 3 matchup.

An all-Florida clash takes the spotlight in the first nationally televised game of the most important week in the National Football League preseason, and for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins the focus will be squarely under center. For the Dolphins, who hope to mount their first credible challenge in more than a decade to the New England Patriots NFC East dominance, the battle between veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and 22-year-old Josh Rosen — who is in his second year, and second team, out of UCLA — could be resolved in the Week 3 preseason game, according to The Florida Sun-Sentinel. But the Jaguars will witness the debut of the highest-priced free agent they have ever signed, in the game that will stream live from Miami Gardens.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of Sunday’s NFL Preseason Week 3 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT at the 65,700-seat Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida, just north of Miami, on Thursday, August 22. That start time will be 7 p.m. CDT, 5 p.m. PDT.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game online starting at 1 a.m. on Friday, August 23, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the streaming video at 10 a.m. on Friday, Australian Eastern Daylight Time, 8 a.m. Western Time.

In the offseason, the Jaguars awarded an $88 million contract — with $45 million guaranteed — to former Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, according to USA Today. Foles has rarely served as more than a backup in his seven-year career and started only five games for the Eagles last season — despite coming off a year that saw him become the only quarterback not named Eli Manning to defeat the Tom Brady-era New England Patriots in a Super Bowl.

But Jacksonville the starting job is all his, after the team let 2014 first-round pick — third overall — Blake Bortles leave for the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent. But things are not as simple for the Dolphins, who acquired Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals, only to see the once highly-touted prospect produce a preseason so far that even has Coach Brian Flores musing, “sometimes guys just aren’t ready,” according to CBS Sports.

Both Rosen and Fitzpatrick will likely see action against Jacksonville, as they continue to compete for the spot vacated by Ryan Tannehill when he was traded to the Tennessee Titans in March, according to Pro Football Reference.

New Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is fighting for a starting job. Mark Brown / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch a live online stream of the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Preseason Week 3 clash, log in to Fox Sports Go. But viewers should be aware that Fox Sports Go, which is also available as an app for mobile devices and on set-top streaming devices such as the Roku and Amazon Fire, requires cable login credentials.

But there is a free and legal way to stream the Jags-Fish NFL preseason game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local FOX channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. All three of those internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the all-Florida preseason game streamed live at no charge.

Another way to watch the game is NFL Game Pass charges a $99 fee — but also offers a seven-day free trial, during which time fans can check out the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins and all other NFL preseason matchups during that weeklong period at no charge. The service carries streaming video of all NFL preseason games, as well as on-demand replays of NFL games throughout the 2019 season, and is available in the United States and numerous foreign countries. For a full list of all countries around the world that receive the service, see the NFL Game Pass Support site.