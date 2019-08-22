Kelly Ripa ‘Crying’ Over Throwback Photo With Mark Consuelos And Daughter, Lola

Ripa is getting ready to send her daughter off to college with an adorable photo that has her in tears.

Daytime television host Kelly Ripa is celebrating throwback Thursday, sharing a photo nearly two decades old as she and her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, prepare to see daughter Lola off to college.

It’s difficult for any parent to say goodbye to their child before they start their higher education journey, and the famous parents of Lola Grace Consuelos are no exception.

In an Instagram pic posted just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Ripa shared a sweet throwback photo from 2001 that features her husband, Mark, and her now 18-year-old daughter, Lola, at her christening as a baby.

“In the blink of an eye,” Ripa said about the time between her daughter’s christening ceremony and the beginning of her college career. “I’m not crying. You’re crying.”

Ripa also attached an emoji shedding just one tear, but later admitted in the caption that it was actually her famous husband, Mark Consuelos, who was really sobbing. The famous duo met when they both starred on ABC’s longtime soap opera All My Children, per Woman’s Day.

In the photo, a much younger Ripa and Consuelos look lovingly over newborn Lola.

Fans are loving the adorable throwback

“Congratulations to all!!” one user commented.

“Cannot believe that’s her!!” another said.

Lola Grace was born in June of 2001, and turned 18-years-old this year. Just before her 18th birthday, doting mom Kelly took to her Instagram Story to share photos from her high school graduation, per E! News.

According to Lola’s own Instagram account, which is set to private, the daughter of Ripa and Consuelos isn’t headed too far from her parents, as she seems to say she is enrolled in NYU Tisch School of the Arts’ Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, and will graduate in 2023.

Mom Kelly and father Mark, who are both 48-years-old, are parents to three children, including daughter Lola Grace, 18, and sons Michael Joseph, 22, and Joaquin Antonio, 16.

The photo Ripa posted Thursday was not the first throwback that the actress, who began hosting her daytime talk show in 2001, posted recently. Last week, Ripa took to her social media profile to share a more-recent throwback from 2012.

In that photo, Ripa clung onto husband Mark on a red carpet. Ripa joked that 2012 was the “year of the mustache,” as her husband can be seen wearing some facial hair on his upper lip.

Ripa was quick to point out to her 2.4 million fans that she was referring to her husband’s mustache, as she said hers was “not pictured” in the 7-year-old photograph.