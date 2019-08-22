‘Big Brother 21’ Tumultuous Week 8 Is Changing Some Viewers Opinions Of The Season

Big Brother Season 21 has been dubbed by many viewers as one of the worst in the show’s tenure. The cast has been labeled as unlikeable by fans of the show and for seven long weeks, it seemed like things were never going to turn around. Now that Week 8 is about to conclude in the house with a live eviction tonight, some fans are starting to change their viewpoint on the season, feeling like things have finally gotten good.

Following the #BB21 trend on Twitter, there has been a change in opinion on some of the houseguests and the gameplay of Season 21. After Jackson Michie solidified his nominations by keeping Analyse Talavera and Christie Murphy on the block, the houseguests began playing harder than they had all season long. Christie has been fighting with one of the biggest campaigns of the season, and she might have just saved herself from going home. BB15 winner Andy Herren has even noted on Twitter how much the season has changed in a short time.

“Why I love Big Brother so much: You never know what you’re going to get. This season went from being one of the worst in years (those first few weeks were atrocious) to one of the absolute best. There is no clear winner heading into final 8 and everyone is playing so hard,” the veteran player wrote.

Andy was met with some criticism in the comment section by viewers who still feel the cast is dislikable and the season is not good at all. There were those who mirrored his sentiments however, feeling like the gameplay has really taken a turn for the better.

“I still don’t love the cast (Cliff and Kat have really captured my heart tho) but ever since Cliff won HOH this game has been ON! I absolutely love what this season has become, and you don’t know what you’re going to get not just from week to week but day to day,” another viewer tweeted.

Of course, much of the BB fandom is still despising this season to its core, but now that the cast is dwindling, there is much more drama and gameplay to come that could shift feelings.

There is also a strong divide between “casuals” (those who only watch broadcasts) and live-feeders (who keep up with daily trends). Many casuals seem to enjoy the show more than live-feeders who are getting a rawer view at the personalities of the houseguests, as opposed to the edited versions.

Even if the majority of viewers change their minds in the next couple of weeks, it’s still a strong likelihood that Season 21 will go down in history as one of the most hated by fans.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights on CBS.