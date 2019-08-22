Natalie Roser’s Daisy Dukes & Crop Top Are Setting Instagram On Fire

Once again, Natalie Roser is setting fire to social media with another sexy post.

Over the past few weeks, the model has been flaunting her flawless figure for fans in a number of sexy outfits from photoshoots that she has taken part in. Earlier today, the bombshell showed off her amazing body in another western-themed spread for Guess. In the post, the stunner shared not one, but two hot new photos for fans, setting temperatures soaring.

In the first photo in the series, Roser walks outside near a barn with a gorgeous field and flowers just behind her. She poses at a side angle, staring right into the camera and giving a slight smile. She wears her long, blond locks down and in a side ponytail with a black cap on top. Natalie also rocks a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and vibrant red lipstick. Her toned and tanned legs are on display in the photo while she’s clad in a pair of tiny white shorts and a matching denim top.

She completes the look with a red bandana tied on her belt loop and a pair of black leather boots. She also holds a bow and arrow in her hand in the image. For the second photo in the series, Roser gives fans a more up-close-and-personal view of her stunning outfit, and this time, her washboard abs take center stage. The post has only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s earning the model a ton of attention with over 8,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

While some fans took the opportunity to gush over her flawless figure, countless others let her know that they love her outfit. A few others had no words, simply commenting on the image with their choice of emoji instead.

“You honestly make everything look good,” one follower commented with a series of emoji.

“Your legs, those boots, those shorts, all of this is perfection,” another chimed in with a heart emoji.

“You are such a beautiful woman Natalie,” one more fan pointed out.

In a recent interview with Grazia, the blond bombshell opened up about her career and her workout routine, and how she keeps everything in her life balanced. In terms of her workout regimen, the Australian-born beauty shared that cardio is what works the best for her and her body.

“Cardio is really good for me. Most mornings, I will get up, put on my 2XU tights and go for a three-kilometre run either outside or on the treadmill. I do fasted cardio – this means I train before I’ve had any breakfast – and I think my body responds really well to that in terms of weight loss or controlling my weight.”

Obviously, her hard work is paying off because she looks amazing.