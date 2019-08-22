Sarah Hyland Looks Smoking Hot In Poolside Bikini Photo: See Her Dog Hijack The Photo

Sarah Hyland can always be relied on for a little humor. The Modern Family actress is known for her light-hearted approach to life – given the health troubles that this star faces, her ability to keep in good spirits is all the more remarkable. Sarah has taken to Instagram for a paid partnership, although a little advertisement isn’t going to stop the 28-year-old from spending precious time with her dog.

Today’s post saw Sarah posing by the poolside. The actress was semi-reclining on a padded and cushioned lounger as she attempted to enjoy a salad. However, a quick look at the photo showed that Sarah was facing some competition, though. The star was seen with a fork in her left hand and the dish in her right, although her nearby dog making a beeline for the food seemed to cause Sarah to react in shock. The amusing situation didn’t detract from the actress’ sizzling body, though, as Sarah was rocking a fun yellow bikini with a white sarong covering her lower half. While this wasn’t your average bronzing display, it did showcase the star’s fit body.

Sarah appeared with a bottle of the salad dressing she was promoting on top of a table next to her, but with both hands full and the dog making headway for the salad, it didn’t look like she was going to enjoy either. While the snap was a paid promotion and likely selected from a bunch of images, the situation itself seemed real enough.

Instagram seems to have given Sarah the thumbs-up. Her post had racked up over 26,000 likes within just 35 minutes of going live. The same timeframe brought over 60 fans into the post’s comments section. Unsurprisingly, many responses centered around the star’s four-legged friend.

Sarah’s fiancé, Wells Adams, also posted a comment. The couple made major headlines this summer for announcing their engagement, although the setup isn’t very traditional, as Wells told People.

“My parents haven’t met Sarah’s parents and for good reason. They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum, and I’m just sure someone’s going to get into a fight about something,” he said.

“They are going to hang out one time, and it’s going to be at the wedding, and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics,” he added.

These two seem happy together, though. Their engagement saw stunning beachfront photos posted to their Instagram accounts, with many a celebrity like coming in.

Fans wishing to see more of Sarah should follow the actress’ Instagram.